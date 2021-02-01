City
Arianna Kyriacou
Posted 56 minutes ago
danforth axe

Toronto Police arrest axe-wielding man on the Danforth

Toronto Police have arrested a man who was reportedly weilding an axe near Danforth and Logan Avenues on Monday afternoon.

Ian Sowden was in front of his building on Chester and Danforth on Monday when he noticed "10 to 15 police cars rushing to the intersection." By the time he got there, a crowd had already gathered.

Sowden said he spoke with witnesses who told him that the man was chasing someone with an axe.

Toronto Police reported Monday afternoon that they had been called to the area for reports of a man in his 30s or 40s, dressed in all black, "armed with an axe."

The man is said to have had a dog with him at the time of his time of arrest.

"Person in custody," announced police shortly before 3 p.m. "Thank you for your calls and continued updates - your assistance was amazing."

Lead photo by

Ian Sowden

