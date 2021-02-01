Toronto Police arrest axe-wielding man on the Danforth

Toronto Police have arrested a man who was reportedly weilding an axe near Danforth and Logan Avenues on Monday afternoon.

Ian Sowden was in front of his building on Chester and Danforth on Monday when he noticed "10 to 15 police cars rushing to the intersection." By the time he got there, a crowd had already gathered.

Sowden said he spoke with witnesses who told him that the man was chasing someone with an axe.

I saw about 10-15 #police cars rushing toward Hampton&Danforth. Spoke to witnesses who said man was chasing someone with an axe. Handcuffs taken off briefly to calm down his pit bull before being put back on. DM for permission to use photos please #toronto #news pic.twitter.com/kSyQ3HI66j — Ian Sowden (@SowdenIan) February 1, 2021

Toronto Police reported Monday afternoon that they had been called to the area for reports of a man in his 30s or 40s, dressed in all black, "armed with an axe."

The man is said to have had a dog with him at the time of his time of arrest.

"Person in custody," announced police shortly before 3 p.m. "Thank you for your calls and continued updates - your assistance was amazing."