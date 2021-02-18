People are baffled by Toronto Police tweet about a turkey on the loose

Hide your kids, hide your wife, there's a turkey on the loose.

Toronto Police are alerting citizens about a hazard at Eglinton Ave. West and Centennial Park Blvd. The hazard: a wild turkey "running in and out of traffic."

HAZARD:

Eglinton Av W + Centennial Park Blvd

* 2:19 pm *

- Turkey running in and out of traffic

- People chasing the turkey in traffic

- Weather obstructing visibility

- 3-1-1/Animal Control notified

* If in area please drive with caution *#GO313038

^dh pic.twitter.com/bSFHrGvWLf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2021

This, according to a tweet made Thursday afternoon on TPS's social media account highighting some deady conditions for potential drivers in the area.

As if the current snow squall isn't treacherous enough, there is now the added danger of an aggro turkey roaming the streets.

The turkey has been known to chase humans around the parking lot - 📹 Alejandro Ropain #Mississauga #Turkey pic.twitter.com/VBg0Ku6KMP — blogTO (@blogTO) February 17, 2021

And for added drama, people have apparently taken to chasing the thing.

For those not familiar with the ongoing saga of the Turkey from Sauga, the whole thing is baffling, if not very on-brand for the GTA. Maybe it's Rose, the turkey from Christie Pits?

The City of Mississauga says that someone in the area has been feeding the turkey, which makes it return each day in search of more food - 📹 Alejandro Ropain #Mississauga #Turkey pic.twitter.com/sTITauBgCG — blogTO (@blogTO) February 17, 2021

But for months, Mississauga residents have been reporting a turkey near Centennial Park attacking cars and employees of a nearby office building.

This might be the best tweet of the day, I think it won't ruffle any feathers.....Turkey on the loose in the Eglinton & Centennial Park Blvd area. Yes, a turkey on a #toronto street https://t.co/KwZU8EROrj — Irene Preklet (@Irene680NEWS) February 18, 2021

A spokesperson from the City of Missisauga told blogTO, "...intentional wildlife feeding is causing the wild turkey to act aggressively with members of the public."

Lol now this had me laughing today — Bounlayjo (@Bounlay2311) February 18, 2021

There's not much the City can do to remove the bird, since the area is considered wildlife feeding area, but after this most recent incident, it appears 311 has been called to the scene.

Godspeed, turkey.