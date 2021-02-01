City
golf cart on qew

Ontario man arrested after going for highway joy ride in stolen golf cart

Have you ever wondered how fast and far a golf cart can actually go? One Ontario man was clearly determined to find out, and now he's paying the price. 

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a man on Sunday after he was caught going for a joy ride in a stolen blue and black golf cart on the QEW in Burlington, and it seems he managed to travel quite the distance before being stopped by police.

The golf cart was reportedly stolen from Appleby College in Oakville, nearly 20 kilometres away from where police arrested the man near Brantford Street at 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

OPP said Halton Regional Police were originally called to Appleby College to respond to the theft, but multiple drivers then reported seeing the vehicle on the eastbound lanes of the QEW.

As a result, officers pulled the driver over at Mapleview Shopping Centre after he exited the highway, though he initally tried to flee by attempting to enter the mall. 

Unfortunately for the suspect, the doors were locked because the mall was closed. 

Police then arrested and charged the man with theft over $5,000.

