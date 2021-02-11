Frigid temperatures prompt extreme cold weather alert for Toronto

Another week of brutal subzero temps is in the forecast for Toronto, and the City has just issued an extreme cold weather alert as a result.

The alerts usually occur when temperatures in the city are expected to drop to a wintry -15 C or lower and/or when the wind chill is slated to hit -20 C or colder, though "other weather-related factors may also be considered."

In the case of Thursday, according the Environment Canada forecast, it is currently -7 C and feeling more like -12 C with the wind chill despite the misleading sun — not exactly tropical, but not the worst we've seen so far this season.

But, overnight tonight, the weather will dip to -13 C and will feel like an almost unbearable -21 C with the wind chill.

Friday morning won't provide any relief, with a high of -7 C and a wind chill of - 21 C. But, it will feel more like -11 C by the afternoon.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert – seek shelter, check on loved ones. News release: https://t.co/oxPbyfJuxO pic.twitter.com/h5mX3frIYz — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 11, 2021

Under extreme cold weather alerts, residents are asked to bundle up, seek shelter and check on loved ones, as well as the city's most vulnerable, such as those experiencing homelessness. If you see someone facing the elements who is in need of help, call 311.

Warming centres at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., the Exhibition Place's Better Living Centre and the Scarborough Civic Centre will be available for those who can't otherwise get indoors to thaw.

Unfortunately, it looks like we'll be dealing with seasonably chilly highs for the next while, with next Wednesday due to be the warmest day of the coming week at - 4 C.