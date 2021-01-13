This is what Toronto's newest bus terminal looks like

Kipling Subway Station isn't just a regular TTC stop any more: it's now the Kipling Transit Hub.

Line 3's western terminus station has undergone a massive transformation.

On January 4, it reopened with the brand new Kipling Bus Terminal, which now connects the GO Rail, MiWay, TTC subway and buses, and commuter parking.

Add that on to its express route to the airport, and Kipling is the new jumpoff point for Toronto and beyond.

It's a big deal for those travelling on MiWay: riders coming to and from Mississauga no longer have to disembark at the Islington Subway Station, since a number of routes have been diverted from there.

Instead, there are now platforms designated just for MiWay buses, with a beautiful bus terminal to boot.

The indoor waiting area comes decked out with phone charging stations, water bottle refill stations, washrooms, and information screens with boarding info and waiting times.

Invisible to those waiting for their buses is the green roof system, larger than half a football field, that sits atop the bus terminal building with vegetated modules and a waterproof membrane.

The terminal connects to the TTC via a downstairs tunnel (the same direction as the Passenger Pick Up and Dropoff Area). There's also a new pedestrian bridge that connects to the GO station.

You'll re-emerge on the other side to yet another tunnel leading to the Kipling subway station.