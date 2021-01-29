TTC subway service to be limited on Line 1 this weekend

Be wary of the bottom half of the Toronto's U-shaped subway line on Sunday morning: Trains will not be running as planned thanks to more good old-fashioned TTC closures.

Subway service will be less than ideal in Toronto this weekend overall, at least in the downtown core, as forewarned by the TTC itself on Friday afternoon.

"Subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode and King stations will start by noon on Sunday, January 31, 2021 for track work," reads a notice from the transit commission. "Shuttle buses will operate."

King Station is not yet accessible, so any southbound customers requiring an accessible connection are advised to exit at Queen Station instead during the service outage.

Line 1: This Sun. only, subway service between Osgoode and King Stations will begin at noon due to track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/gtSblJlXIk — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 29, 2021

Next week will bring more of the same early closures for track work we're used to seeing around town — this time on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy Stations.

Subway service is expected to end along this stretch of Toronto's main east-west transit line at 11 p.m. nightly from Monday, Feb. 1 to Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Shuttle buses will operate.

"Customers should note that masks or face coverings are mandatory when travelling on the TTC (exemptions apply),"notes the TTC, offering up a link for more information on how to wear a mask properly.