The TTC will be ending subway service early next week along part of Line 1

If your commute takes you anywhere north of Eglinton on the TTC, please note that you may have to head home a bit early next Monday through Thursday.

And the week after that, too. Most weekdays for the rest of this month, actually.

Subway service between Finch and Eglinton stations along Line 1 will end at 11 p.m. nightly from January 11 to January 14, according to the transit commission, "for tunnel and signal upgrades."

One of several scheduled closures meant to keep Toronto's transit system in a state of good repair, this will be the first of three, four-day-long, shorter-than-usual service days for a portion of the city's busiest subway line (the others will run from January 18 to 21 and January 25 to 28.)

Please also note that subway service will be shut down completely on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair over the weekend of January 23 and 24.

Fortunately, shuttle buses will be running throughout the early closure and full closure periods. Regular service will resume at approximately 6 a.m. each morning after the early closures.

"At Sheppard-Yonge Station, the automatic entrances at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue and at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive will be closed. Customers are advised to use other station entrances," reads an alert from the TTC.

"North York Centre Station will be closed. All other stations will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to Line 4 and surface routes."

Plan ahead!