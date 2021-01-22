The TTC is shutting down subway service on part of Line 1 this weekend

If you're planning an essential outing this weekend that involves taking Line 1 on the subway, be sure to take note of the fact that a portion of the line will be completely shut down.

On Saturday Jan. 23 and Sunday Jan. 24, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

"TTC will take advantage of this closure to conduct work on the Automatic Train Control signal system project," reads a news release from the transit system. "Shuttle buses will operate."

North York Centre station will be closed entirely throughout the weekend, according to the TTC, though the underground pedestrian connection between the east and west sides of Yonge Street will remain open.

All other stations effected by the closure will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares, connection to Line 4, and connection to surface routes.

"At Sheppard-Yonge Station, the automatic entrances at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue and at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive will be closed. Customers are advised to use other station entrances," says the TTC.

"At York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. Customers are advised to use the other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre, and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue."

The automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue at Lawrence station will also be closed, and the TTC is advising customers to use the entrances at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue instead.