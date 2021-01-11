City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto traffic

Toronto streets and highways clogged with traffic despite lockdown

City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With a variety of lockdown measures in effect for Toronto throughout the past seven weeks and counting, it may seem logical to assume residents have been mostly staying home and avoiding all non-essential outings (as has repeatedly been advised by public health officials) — but that doesn't actually seem to be the case.

Despite ongoing public health measures intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city, Toronto roads and highways remain packed with motorists in a rush to get to their destination, wherever that may be. 

Roughly one month ago, provincial science advisors released new COVID-19 projections which revealed that lockdown measures had not succeeded at limiting mobility the way they did in the spring.

And earlier today, the Toronto Star shared new cell phone mobility data for the GTA which indicated that approximately 101,500 people traveled outside their home region just before the province-wide shutdown came into effect on Boxing Day. 

According to Apple's COVID-19 Mobility Trend Report, driving levels in Toronto are currently 30 per cent below the typical baseline level for the city, while walking rates are down by 38 per cent and transit rates are 68 per cent below the baseline. 

But the report also reveals that driving rates actually spiked well above the baseline just several weeks ago. 

Many Toronto residents have also taken to social media to share anecdotal evidence of busy streets and highways in recent days, leading some to ask where people are even going since almost all businesses and services are shut down

But regardless of why and where people are travelling, it's clear that Toronto driving levels are a reflection of how well the current lockdown restrictions are working (hint: not very).

"During the spring lockdown people stayed home. Toronto Public Health can see that in anonymous data from Blue Dot Mobility," wrote Mayor John Tory on Twitter earlier this month. 

"We need people to stay home again as much as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our healthcare system."

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto neighbourhood has had enough of all the new cannabis stores

Toronto mayor says there aren't enough cops to fully enforce lockdown rules

These were the most popular baby names in Ontario in 2019

Toronto officials ask Ontario to give all workers 10 paid sick days

What to do if your neighbour is violating lockdown rules in Toronto

Toronto streets and highways clogged with traffic despite lockdown

University of Toronto lands first on list of top sugar baby schools in Canada

Toronto was just ranked one of the best-branded cities in the world