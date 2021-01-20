City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
biden inauguration

Toronto Police and Queen's Park increasing security during Biden inauguration

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Both Toronto Police and Queen's Park are increasing security efforts downtown during Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday. 

The Toronto Police Service said in a statement Wednesday morning that there is no current threat to safety, but officers will continue to monitor the situation "not just in Toronto, but around the world, to mitigate the potential risks to public safety."

TPS said uniformed officers will be on patrol in the downtown area throughout the day. 

The Legislative Protection Service at Queen's Park is also amping up security Wednesday amid the inauguration, according to CityNews

The service said security measures are being implemented out of an "abundance of caution," adding that there will be increased "police and security presence in the city and Queen's Park" specifically.

The increase in security comes after pro-Trump rallies broke out in Toronto on Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the capitol in Washington. 

Biden is meanwhile set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States this afternoon, and a number of intense safety measures are in place in Washington as security concerns remain. 

Lead photo by

George Socka

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Provincial enforcement officers to crack down on restaurants and other Ontario workplaces

Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly wants to be allowed to use social media again

Toronto Police and Queen's Park increasing security during Biden inauguration

Five Walmarts among dozens of stores fined for breaking Ontario lockdown rules

Ontario government now allowing dog walkers during lockdown after backlash

One of Toronto's oldest bridges just reopened after a major makeover

Toronto's brand new vaccine clinic shuts down after running out of vaccine

People are losing faith in Doug Ford despite his increased popularity amid the pandemic