City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadas top employers for young people 2021

Toronto companies featured on list of Canada's top employers for young people in 2021

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mediacorp Canada Inc. announced the winners of the annual competition that lists the top employers in the nation for young people on Thursday, and a number of Toronto and Ontari0-based companies are featured.

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes employers that offer the best workplaces and programs in the country for young people at the start of their careers, and winners are chosen based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. 

This year, because of the pandemic, employers had to put even more effort into attracting and keeping young talent.

"This year's winners moved quickly to offer remote working, transition onboarding programs to virtual formats, double down on skills development and help new recruits foster meaningful connections with peers and managers," reads a news release about the winners. 

"All of this year's finalists provide support for ongoing education and development, such as tuition subsidies for training programs or courses."

The list of employers features all kinds of businesses and organizations from a variety of fields, including a number of companies based in Toronto and other parts of Ontario. 

The Hospital for Sick Children, MetrolinxLabatt Brewing Company LimitedSinai HealthYMCA of Greater TorontoYork Regional Police, and Wilfrid Laurier University are just some of the Ontario-based companies included among the 100 winners, and the full list can be found online.

"Connecting and having opportunities to engage socially has always been an important part of the onboarding process, and never more so than right now," said Kristina Leung, senior editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which publishes the competition.

"Some of the employers selected this year had already incorporated interactive and digital elements to their onboarding and orientation programs, which have helped young people integrate and connect, even while working apart."

In total, all of this year's winners created over 63,000 job opportunities for students and new graduates in Canada last year, hired over 20,000 new graduates for full-time positions in Canada, and invested in ongoing training and development while offering up to $20,000 in tuition subsidies.

The winners also supported long-term career advancement through a variety of in-house and online training options, unique development opportunities, and formal mentoring.

"During the pandemic, many winners focused on expanding learning and development opportunities for students and young people," said Stephanie Leung, assistant editor at Mediacorp, in a statement.

"Whether it's job-specific training, soft skills development, or general interest courses, building capacity enables organizations to be more adaptive and innovative – something that will pay dividends long after the pandemic has ended."

Lead photo by

Canada's Top Employers for Young People

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's brand new vaccine clinic shuts down after running out of vaccine

People are losing faith in Doug Ford despite his increased popularity amid the pandemic

The world's most beautiful duck briefly escaped from a farm north of Toronto

Toronto company has launched a social distancing traffic light for customers

Toronto TikTok user goes viral with videos making fun of the Ontario government

Doug Ford says he'd be up Pfizer's ying-yang with a firecracker to get vaccines

Toronto companies featured on list of Canada's top employers for young people in 2021

Ontario nurse fired after speaking at anti-lockdown rally in D.C.