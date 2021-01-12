Ontario limits opening hours at some retail stores as part of more severe lockdown

Ontario residents are facing a whole new list of lockdown measures that will come into effect between today and 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 14, ranging from a formal stay-at-home order to limits on the opening hours of retail stores.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that all retailers aside from essential supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants offering takeout or delivery can open no earlier than 7 a.m. and must close by 8 p.m.

This includes the LCBO, hardware stores, and all other "non-essential" shops still permitted to operate in some capacity under the current provincewide lockdown, including those who are only offering curbside pickup and/or delivery services at the moment.

From the #1059newsroom Non-essential retail hours 7am-8pm; restricted hours don’t apply to essential services like gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants for takeout or deliveryFord says Ontario’s healthcare system is on the “brink of collapse”#ontariolockdown — Karen Johnson (KJ) (@KarenJohnsonTV) January 12, 2021

Along with this news come announcements that non-essential construction will be ceased, outdoor gathering limits will be reduced, school closures in some regions will be extended for another month, and enforcement of provincial lockdown orders will be increased, including but not limited to "inspection blitzes" to ensure the few big box stores that are still operating are adhering to capacity limits and other rules.

The province is also once again officially under a state of emergency, which had been lifted in July.

"I know everyone is tired. I know everyone is sick of COVID, including myself. I know everyone wants to return to normal. [But] new reports and data show one third of Ontarians are not following public health guidelines. Many are travelling and gathering," Ford said during a media briefing today.

So Ontario Stay-at-Home Order means

1. Nonessential retail stores and businesses can remain open for curb side pick under normal business hours 2. No gatherings outdoor of more then 5 people... and please don't go out if you don't have to? How is this different from lockdown? — Just a Canadian (@TiffinMark) January 12, 2021

"Everyone must stay home and only go out for essential trips to pick up groceries or go to medical appointments," the premier continued, returning to the ubiquitous adage of "stay home, save lives, protect our healthcare system" that we've been hearing throughout the pandemic.