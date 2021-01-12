City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario limits opening hours at some retail stores as part of more severe lockdown

Ontario residents are facing a whole new list of lockdown measures that will come into effect between today and 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 14, ranging from a formal stay-at-home order to limits on the opening hours of retail stores.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that all retailers aside from essential supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants offering takeout or delivery can open no earlier than 7 a.m. and must close by 8 p.m. 

This includes the LCBO, hardware stores, and all other "non-essential" shops still permitted to operate in some capacity under the current provincewide lockdown, including those who are only offering curbside pickup and/or delivery services at the moment.

Along with this news come announcements that non-essential construction will be ceased, outdoor gathering limits will be reduced, school closures in some regions will be extended for another month, and enforcement of provincial lockdown orders will be increased, including but not limited to "inspection blitzes" to ensure the few big box stores that are still operating are adhering to capacity limits and other rules.

The province is also once again officially under a state of emergency, which had been lifted in July.

"I know everyone is tired. I know everyone is sick of COVID, including myself. I know everyone wants to return to normal. [But] new reports and data show one third of Ontarians are not following public health guidelines. Many are travelling and gathering," Ford said during a media briefing today.

"Everyone must stay home and only go out for essential trips to pick up groceries or go to medical appointments," the premier continued, returning to the ubiquitous adage of "stay home, save lives, protect our healthcare system" that we've been hearing throughout the pandemic.

