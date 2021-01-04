City
hazardous substance toronto park

Someone is leaving hazardous substances in pop bottles at Toronto parks

Toronto police are warning the public not to touch any plastic pop bottles found on the ground in or near the city's parks, because they could contain a dangerous and harmful substance. 

TPS issued the public safety alert on Jan. 1 after several two-litre plastic bottles containing a white substance were found near a park in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police said the contents of the bottles were found to be combustible, hazardous and should not be touched.

TPS also shared two photo examples of the hazardous items, and they show President's Choice-branded bottles filled with a white, powder-like substance. 

hazardous substance toronto park"Should any suspicious bottles be located, please contact police immediately," reads the TPS public safety alert. 

This comes just a couple weeks after several Toronto residents received packages containing a mysterious white powder in the mail, though the substance was later confirmed to be icing sugar. 

Photos by

TPS

