Toronto police looking for man who spat on stranger at Dufferin Mall

Ew, ew, ew, ew, ew: As if holiday shopping weren't stressful enough in the middle of a pandemic, a 47-year-old Toronto woman recently had to contend with a random man walking up to her, taking off his mask, and spitting at her.

That's not only gross, it's assault — and Toronto Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a suspect.

Police say that a man between 25 and 35 years of age approached the victim on November 30 inside a mall at Bloor and Dufferin Streets and removed his mask.

"The man then spat at the woman," said police.

dufferin mall suspect

Toronto Police released this image of a suspect in an assault investigation on December 16, 2020. Photo via Toronto Police.

The assault took place inside Dufferin Mall, which, like all malls in locked-down Toronto, has been closed for in-person shopping since November 23 but remains open to those seeking essential services and curbside pick-up.

The man was said to be wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a dark backpack at the time.

He also had "a thin beard/goatee," according to police, who released a security image of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers. Everyone else should exercise caution when visiting Dufferin Mall.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

