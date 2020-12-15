Special weather alert in effect for Toronto as Environment Canada warns of snowstorm

In true December fashion, Toronto is being warned to expect some heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city of Toronto, expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight by Wednesday.

"A narrow band of lake effect snow is expected to develop off Lake Ontario Tuesday overnight and move inland early Wednesday morning," wrote the federal weather agency in its alert, issued at 3:30 p.m. on December 15.

According to Weather.gov, Lake Effect snow occurs when cold air moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes. As it passes over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere.

Weather Advisory issued across the Western GTA including Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, & Hamilton for lake effect snow Tuesday Night into Wednesday Night.



"5-10cm are possible by Wednesday overnight w/ snowfall rates of several centimeters per hour likely" https://t.co/nwFiJWOk3K — Justin M (@justinmweather) December 15, 2020

People are warned of heavy bursts of snow and blowing snow that can significantly reduce visibilities.

Like always, motorists are advised to be cautious on the roads and be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions. People are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel as snow-covered and icy roads are expected.