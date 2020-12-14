Someone is placing notes on a Toronto bridge to try to stop people from jumping

There are now small, little messages of hope zip-tied to Toronto's iconic Riverside Bridge.

The beloved truss running over the Don River has received a dose of care in the form of carefully-made laminated signs, directed at anyone who is considering taking their own life.

An anonymous sign-maker printed and attached them to the railings of the bridge. "If you're looking for a sign not to kill yourself tonight, this is it," reads one.

"Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? This is called purpose. You're alive for a reason so don't ever give up," reads another.

The signs were attached shortly after someone purportedly jumped off the bridge three weeks ago, according to members of a Leslieville community group.

Unlike other bridges like the Prince Edward Viaduct, Riverside's bridge does not have a barrier to prevent people from jumping over the railings.

The century-old truss is one of Toronto's most recognizable landmarks, especially at night.

Hopefully these new written signs bring some light to whoever reads them, in tandem with the Time and A Clock bridge's original illuminated message: "This river I step in is not the river I stand in."