gardiner expressway protest

Protesters in cars intentionally block traffic in downtown Toronto at rush hour

Dozens (if not hundreds) of people are currently driving their personal vehicles at an intentionally slow pace along the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto while honking their horns at full blast, annoying everyone within earshot.

The convoy appears to have hit the city around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, at which point residents of buildings along the busy freeway started to complain of excess noise on Twitter.

Yellow flags could be seen sticking out from at least some of the vehicles.

The mixture of cars, SUVs and pick-up trucks were still driving at a glacial pace (relatively speaking) along the eastbound Gardiner as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, though some have now taken offramps to continue their demonstration.

Commuters, already ancy with rush hour now underway, are confused about what's causing the hold-up and noise — but skybox sleuths are on the case. 

Based on signs spotted on some of the vehicles and Twitter activity from members of the convoy, the protest appears to be part of a larger movement in support of farmers in India.

Tens of thousands of farmers are currently blocking roads in New Delhi with their tractors, cars and bodies to protest new agricultural laws that they say make it easier for corporations to exploit farm workers.

Protesters in India say they intend to camp out for weeks in and around the capital to protest the new law, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "will give farmers more autonomy to set their own prices and sell directly to private businesses, such as supermarket chains."

Legit as the reason for this protest may be, people living in downtown Toronto quite clearly hope it doesn't last as long as those in India are expected to.

Kyle Sipkens

