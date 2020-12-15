Toronto neighbourhood getting two new parkettes and its own cool sign

A busy Toronto street known for its independent retail stores, delicious restaurants and cozy coffee shops is getting an upgrade that will include some new green space.

The City and the Ossington BIA have finalized the designs for the Argyle Avenue and Foxley Avenue parkettes, which will be located at the juncture of their eponymous sidestreets and Ossington Ave., adding some seating, flora and public art to the area.

Albeit a little small, the parkettes are incorporating some pretty cool artistic flourishes, including colourful steel archways and ribbon signs reading "Ossington" and "meet me."

They give a vibe that is a bit reminiscent of the iconic illuminated Toronto sign on a smaller scale, or the ones denoting Kensington Market.

There will also be grass, trees and low-maintenance flowers incorporated between new saw-cut architectural concrete paving, as well as patio tables and seating next to a new bikeshare station for the summer months.

The sites are currently pretty bare and have been identified by the BIA as in need of a bit of improvement.

"The parkettes will complement one another, thereby visually unifying the BIA," Ward 10 Councillor Joe Cressy writes in a release about the new public spaces, which will be built next year and shouldn't take too long to complete.

"This City and BIA partnership is focused on reimagining the public realm, and is a critical element of building livable neighbourhoods and supporting a vibrant local economy."