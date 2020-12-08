City
vaccination cards

Ontario says people may need to show proof-of-vaccination cards for certain activities

Keys? Phone? Driver's licence? Mask? Check, check, check, check — and soon you can add a government-issued proof-of-vaccination card to the list of things not to leave home without.

Speaking to reporters on Tueday, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott revealed that the province is planning to issue "some sort of proof of vaccine" card to residents after they're immunized for COVID-19.

"That will be very important for people to have, for travel purposes and work purposes or going to theatres or cinemas or places where people will be in close contact as we get through the worst of the pandemic," said Elliott of the cards.

Elliott also confirmed that vaccination will be voluntary, but that people who don't get vaccinated could be banned from participating in certain activities once things go back to (a new) normal.

"Ontario government is ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are received, beginning with vaccinating vulnerable populations and those who care for them," wrote the province in a news release on Monday.

"As further information is made available about the various type of vaccines and availability of doses, additional details related to the implementation of the COVID-19 immunization program will be provided based on the latest medical advice and scientific evidence."

Vaccinations are expected to begin in Canada over the next couple of months, beginning with long-term care home residents and staff who provide them care.

Elliott said the Ontario would be announcing initial vaccine storage sites "very soon," noting that at least 21 hospitals in the province have the freezing capability to store the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The provincial government is also reportedly working on technology that will allow it to track who has already recieved two doses of the vaccine.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept continually at -80 C, are expected to arrive in Ontario as early as next week.

Lead photo by

Department of Defence

