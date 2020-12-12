This historic park in Toronto comes with secluded trails through the forest

L’Amoreaux Park, which can be found in the middle of a residential community in the north end of Toronto, used to be the grounds of a large First Nations longhouse village.

Over 20,000 native artifacts, including pieces of stone, tools, copper beads, and pottery, as well as the remnants of 16 longhouses, were uncovered about 10 years ago.

They were discovered during the development of the subdivision that surrounds the park today.

Due to the number of artifacts discovered, it’s been estimated that up to a thousand people lived in the 2.6-hectare Huron-Wendat village. That’s similar in size to the Iroquoian Village at Crawford Lake Conservation Area.

Since there were no burial sites found, residential development was able to continue and the area is now surrounded by suburban townhouses. Two plaques were put up to mark the spot of discovery named the Alexandra Site.

With a large pond as the centerpiece, the rest of the park boasts some incredible natural beauty. L’Amoreaux Pond is fed by West Highland Creek which is also a tributary to the creek around the Scarborough Bluffs.

A paved trail loops around the edge of the pond, with lots of benches set along it for watching the ducks, geese, and the occasional heron before they find warmer temperatures.

Before passing over a few footbridges, the trails eventually continue into the pristine snow-covered woodland of Passmore Forest situated toward the north end of the park.

Although the forest isn’t as large as some others in the city, it’s a significant percentage of the old-growth forest in the area and has some interesting vegetation.

Tall interlaced vines and branches create a magical winter wonderland when they’re blanketed in sparkling snow, with a few pops of colour from the wild berries on either side of the pathway.

The trail loops through the forest in a few different directions before coming out on the other side.