John Tory calls out people in Toronto for being indifferent about the lockdown

Toronto Mayor John Tory called out those who continue to flout COVID-19 restrictions this past weekend and said he simply cannot believe the indifference shown by some despite the city's lockdown measures.

In an interview with CP24 on Sunday, Tory said 16 Torontonians died of the deadly virus over the course of the weekend, and ICU occupancy continues to increase, yet some are still carrying on like normal.

"I am astounded at the fact that we have had 16 deaths in the past two days. If we had those 16 deaths from fires, or 16 deaths from criminal activity, or 16 deaths from auto collisions with pedestrians, people would be out of their minds saying what is going on here and asking us what we're doing about it," he told CP24.

"And yet what we have for unfortunately a substantial minority of people that are just going about their business and going off shopping somewhere and doing this sort of thing when the hospitals are beginning to show the strain."

Brighter days are ahead of us, Toronto. We need to hold on to that.



Please, do your part today by staying home as much as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



We will get through this. pic.twitter.com/85eBKBVw2J — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 13, 2020

According to the most recent data, a total of 813 Ontarians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 253 in ICUs and 142 on ventilators.

And last week, the province released new modelling that suggested the lockdown in both Toronto and Peel Region has not been as effective at limiting mobility and therefore curbing the spread of the virus as it was in the spring, but it also indicated that relaxing public health measures would lead to even higher case growth.

"We said that if people didn't stay home and socialize with the people they live with only, we said that this would happen," said Tory on Sunday.

"I don't think people get it. I don't think people get that the intensive care units are filling up."

Toronto and Peel Region have been in the lockdown stage of the province's colour-coded framework since Nov. 23, and the situation is set to be reevaluated on Dec. 21.

York Region and Windsor-Essex meanwhile entered the lockdown stage today following rising cases and increasing strain on healthcare facilities.

Remember, COVID-19 doesn't take a holiday.



Please celebrate the holidays safely - that means only with those in your household. https://t.co/n8liq57wYO — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 12, 2020

And while many are celebrating the fact that the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Ontario last night and are set to be administered to healthcare workers in Toronto today, Tory said this is not the time to be complacent and once again urged residents to refrain from attending large gatherings over the upcoming Christmas holidays.