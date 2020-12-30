City
Honking dump truck drivers just took over Toronto streets in a huge protest

Dump trunk drivers are honking their way across Toronto today in a protest against new regulations that they say unfairly target the dump trunk industry.

Since Wednesday morning, approximately 200 truckers have been travelling along highways like the 401, 410, 427, and Gardiner Expressway, honking their horns on their way to Queen's Park. 

Their route included some major Toronto streets, too, like Sherbourne and Bloor.

This isn't the first time dump truck drivers province-wide have made noise against new retrofitting regulations set to kick in on January 1. 

By Friday, new rules in place will require truckers to retrofit any dump truck older than 15 years, meaning costs of up to $40,000 paid out of pocket by independent truckers, or else reduce capacities by nearly one-third. 

The Ontario Dump Truck Association, which organized Wednesday's protest, say that dump truck drivers have been unfairly targetted while other trucks in the construction industry (like concrete or water trucks) have been exempted. 

"The Ministry claims this is a safety issue, but that's complete nonsense,” says the ODTA.

"Older trucks have been safely operating and will continue to be on the road for at least another decade given the special permits/exemptions granted by the government to other categories of trucks." 

The demonstration, which Toronto Police warned would cause traffic disruption, caused some delays this morning. 

People living along the Gardiner Expressway and walking around the Yorkville area weren't sure what the noise was all about, and weren't particularly pleased about it either. 

Like the protest that took place earlier this month, today's demonstration saw trucks at Queen's Park, then at the consituentcy office of the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Caroline Mulroney. 

The last round saw MTO put their foot down on the matter, saying that truckers have had "nearly 10 years to ensure compliance." 

