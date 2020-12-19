Even Doug Ford loves this goggle-wearing dog who rides in a Toronto sidecar

We all know dogs love sticking their head out the window of a moving car, but some pups get an upgraded version of that experience.

Last Sunday, a Toronto woman captured a video of a dog riding in the sidecar of a blue Ural motorcycle. With ears flapping in the wind, "doggles" and winter coat strapped on, the adorable pooch brought lots of laughter to surprised drivers and pedestrians who spotted him.

"What is this? He's got glasses! Oh my God," the woman said in a video of the precious moment, while a man next to her laughed.

The video posted to Reddit uplifted people in Toronto who flocked to the comments to share their joy.

"I'm begging, I need the dog's @," one commentator said.

"I definitely have a photo of those two on that bike on my phone as well. Iconic duo!" added another Reddit user.

As it turns out, Toronto is home to some adorable sidecar dogs; sidecar Molly sidecar Harvey and sidecar Benny being just three of them. However, the star of the video is three-year-old labradoodle Arrow. He has been Larry Warr's partner-in-drives for over one year.

"We go out regularly all over Toronto. It's a lot of fun. Literally thousands of people have taken pictures of Arrow and I imagine even more have made videos," Warr told blogTO.

On a drive down Scarlett Road two weeks ago, Arrow caught the attention of Premier Doug Ford, Warr said.

"It made him happy," Warr continued. "He won't forget it. Who would forget being happy with what is happening all around us?"

Although there are many dog owners with motorcycles and sidecars, Warr said Arrow's attitude makes him unique.

"He's got so much personality. With him, it's almost like it's his bike," he said. "He just sits there, looking around, chilling. He puts his leg up on the edge of the sidecar and we cruise."

While the large majority of people who cross paths with the pair have a positive reaction, a small portion worry the sidecar is not safe for the dog.

Warr said Arrow is always fastened into a full harness that is tied to secure bars in the trunk and on the front of the sidecar. Additionally, because of Arrow's calm temperament, there's no cause for concern, Warr added. He cautioned that sidecars are not for dogs who are skittish, easily scared or vicious.

"He's very relaxed," Warr said. "Even when we stop at a light and there's dogs two feet away from him, he doesn't bark or lunge at them. He's never tried to get out."

Arrow and Warr share lots of hobbies besides driving around Toronto. They go ice-fishing together and Warr has upgraded the motorcycle to make it suitable for off-roading.

"Arrow's got a great personality," Warr said. "He's a very nice dog, very peaceful, very intelligent. I got lucky."