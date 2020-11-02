Woman caught on video attacking Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Toronto

A woman went on a strange, random and violent attack at a Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Scarborough recently, and it was all caught on video.

The video, which was originally posted to Reddit by user Lubricant_Piano last week but has since been deleted, shows a customer using an odd form of what she calls "kung fu" on the employee for no apparent reason, while the worker attempts to protect herself and asks "What is f*cking wrong with you?"

"I know you know martial arts, so do I," the customer can be heard saying to the worker in what seems to be a racist comment about the employee's Asian ethnicity.

The employee then demands that the customer leave the store immediately, and the shopper responds that she just used the employee to demonstrate to the officers that she knows martial arts.

Before exiting the store, the customer can also be seen pulling out a tissue and claiming it has her blood on it before threatening the worker with it.

While the shopper does appear to be maskless in the clip, a Loblaw spokesperson confirmed that the attack had nothing to do with a mask policy and was simply "a random and unprovoked act."

The spokesperson also told blogTO that they have been in touch with the store team to provide support, and that the customer is no longer welcome at the store.

"We are deeply concerned about the incident and the safety of our team," the spokesperson said. "The customer's attack on the associate was absolutely unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances or the customer's concern."