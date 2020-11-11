Here's who you're actually allowed to hang out with under Toronto's new red zone rules
This Saturday at 12:01 a.m., Toronto will enter the "red zone" of Ontario's new COVID-19 public health restriction system.
In addition to these new provincial orders, Toronto residents must also abide by new "specific enhanced measures" put in place by the city itself.
Of all the strange and confusing rule changes we've been through since the pandemic first hit, this might be one of the harder ones to follow — especially given that only some of the new regulations are actually enforceable.
We know that the indoor dining areas of bars and restaurants must remain closed, and that gyms will reopen, but without fitness classes and with a maximum capacity of 10 people inside any given facility.
As for social gatherings, however... things are a bit unclear.
Do we abide by the province's red zone law of "10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors," or do we stay away from everyone we don't live with as suggested by local health officials? Can we still meet up with friends for a drink in the park? And if so, under what constraints?
Here's what you need to know about who you can, can't and shouldn't see over the next 28 days once Toronto leaves "modified Stage 2" for a double-pronged set of provincial and municipal restrictions on November 14:
While the social gathering guidelines put forth by Toronto aren't as legally binding as those put in place by the province, you'd be ill-advised not to follow them.
They are, after all, doctor's orders.
"In my professional opinion, the greatest harm would be to allow COVID-19 to continue to spread at this rate. It's logical to assume that it will only get worse," said de Villa when announcing the new Toronto-specific rules on Tuesday.
"To everyone in Toronto, I want to warn you in the plainest possible terms that COVID-19 is out there at levels we have not seen before. You should assume it is everywhere and that, without proper precautions and protections, you are at risk of infection."
In that vein, public health officials continue to urge all people in Ontario to follow their time-honoured advice when it comes to stopping the spread of this deadly virus: Wear a mask, wash your hands often, stay home if you're feeling ill and maintain a distance of at least two metres from anyone you don't live with.
If our fast-rising numbers are any indication, the whole "social bubble" thing didn't quite work out — so stick to Zoom for your friendly hangs if you want to stay healthy and on the right side of these latest COVID-19 restrictions.
Join the conversation Load comments