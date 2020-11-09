City
Remembrance Day Toronto

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2020 is pretty straightforward. Besides a number of virtual ceremoies, it will be business as usual for most parts of the city with only a few exceptions. 

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery 
Open
  • The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.
Food & Drink
 
Open
  • Grocery stores
  • LCBO will open at noon
  • The Beer Store
  • Indie bottle shops
  • Restaurants will be open for takeout and delivery
Malls & Attractions
 
Open
  • All shopping malls will be open for regular hours on November 11.
  • Attractions will be open for regular hours except for ones the currently closed due the pandemic.
