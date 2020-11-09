What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2020 is pretty straightforward. Besides a number of virtual ceremoies, it will be business as usual for most parts of the city with only a few exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.
Food & Drink
Open
- Grocery stores
- LCBO will open at noon
- The Beer Store
- Indie bottle shops
- Restaurants will be open for takeout and delivery
Malls & Attractions
Open
- All shopping malls will be open for regular hours on November 11.
- Attractions will be open for regular hours except for ones the currently closed due the pandemic.