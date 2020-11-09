What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2020 is pretty straightforward. Besides a number of virtual ceremoies, it will be business as usual for most parts of the city with only a few exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.

Food & Drink



Open

Grocery stores

LCBO will open at noon

The Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Restaurants will be open for takeout and delivery

Malls & Attractions



Open