A weird anti-vaxxer RV has been spotted cruising around Toronto

A vaccine for the 2019 novel coronavirus has yet to become publicly available, but someone is already driving an old camper van around Southern Ontario with an LED display beckoning people not to take it.

"mRNA COVID vaccines will destroy your DNA & you will lose your soul!" warns the scrolling sign, which does not cite any source for this information save for a website called "vaccinefromhell.com."

That website... well, it has a lot going on, to say the least: Itss tagline is "The Mark Of The Beast System Begins" and it includes an entire section called "Bill Gates Exposed."

"Recent prophetic warnings from Jesus that confirm that these vaccines do indeed begin the roll out of the 'Mark of The Beast' prophesized in The Book of Revelation Chapters 13&14," reads the website.

"Microdot technology applied via a bandage or tattoo will also be employed as well which is why this technology is referred to as a 'mark' in scripture."

This, according to some people who claim to have recieved messages from Jesus himself in "dreams" and "visions."

It was also recently spotted outside a Canadian Tire in Kitchener.

Over the past month, people have seen this conspiracy theory RV in various places around Toronto.

"Welp, if it's written on the back of a winnebago then it must be true," joked one Reddit user about footage of the RV at a gas station near Bathurst and Steeles.

"It looked abandoned, but I didn't want to investigate," wrote someone who recently posted a photo of the van in Toronto's Downsview neighbourhood.

"Getting close to religious anti-mask/anti-science zealots isn't high on my list of things to do, pandemic or no pandemic."

