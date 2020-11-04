City
U of T was just ranked the best university in Canada

U of T's reputation has landed them the number one spot on a list of Canadian universities based on reputation. 

On Tuesday, the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings were released for 2020 and the University of Toronto ranked first among Canadian schools.

The rankings are based on the opinions of  senior published scholars  who were asked to identify universities that are the best in their field.

"The latest ranking from Times Higher Education confirms that the University of Toronto's researchers and scholars are held in very high esteem by their peers around the world," U of T President Meric Gertler said in a news release.

"This outstanding reputation is a crucial factor in our ability to attract the world's top students, faculty and staff to our three campuses."

Besides this, the school was ranked 20th globally by the scholars who must fill out a questionnaire that asks them to evaluate the universities on their teaching and research.

Other Canadian schools to make the top 50 include the University of British Columbia at number 38 and McGill University at number 40. 

This is the sixth year in a row that U of T has placed among the top 25. Last year, the university took the 19th spot. 

Last month, U of T was named the best university in Canada in the annual University Rankings issue of Maclean's Magazine.

