us election 2020

Toronto just wants this damn U.S. election to be over with already

Canadians are on edge this morning as one of the most chaotic (and perhaps important) elections in U.S. history drags on without a clear winner in sight.

As one local man so astutely described our collective feelings this morning: "It feels like I'm living on top of a meth lab ready to explode."

Whether the presidency is retained by Republican incumbent and reality television star Donald Trump, snatched away by Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden, or somehow awarded to a dark horse challenger like Kanye West, Toronto needs to know: Do we brace civil war or the greatest diss track of all time?

Ye doesn't stand a chance, sadly, as we all well know, but as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, Biden and Trump are neck-and-neck with 50.1 and 48.3 per cent of the popular vote respectively. 

Election Day has come and gone but millions of ballots are still being counted. This isn't how we, as America's closest ally, wanted it to go down: Many of us in Toronto thought when going to sleep last night that we'd wake up to the news of a winner, one way or another.

And yet, the U.S. election continues to dominate our conversations, our news cycle, our waking thoughts and our unconscious nightmares.

Even if every state somehow counts all of its mail-in ballots today, even if the electoral college votes are decided within a few hours, analysts say it could be days before a clear winner can be called... and even then, this thing could drag on for weeks, if not months.

Trump, who prematurely claimed victory in the race early Wednesday morning, promised to settle the election in the Supreme Court if things don't go his way.

Biden's campaign has similarly pledged to fight back by any legal means necessary.

It's all a big mess, to be frank, and Toronto residents are nervous about what that could mean for our economy...

Our real estate market...

And our relationship with our southern neighbours.

That said, the situation is also forcing us to reflect on how comparatively smooth our own federal elections run.

And when all is said and done, at least we can say we've never elected Donald Trump as our leader.

Fingers crossed we all know, one way or another, how the 2020 U.S. election pans out, because there are many other important matters — such as climate change and the global pandemic — that could use our focused attention right now.

