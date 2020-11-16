Toronto police called to help windsurfers stuck on Lake Ontario during the wind storm

Toronto was hit with a massive wind storm this past Sunday afternoon, with gusts as high as 118 km/h recorded at the Toronto Island Airport, and it seems some extreme athletes saw it as an opportunity to ride the aggressive waves of Lake Ontario.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Toronto police tweeted that they had been called with reports of five or six kiteboarders in the water near Cherry Street and Martin Goodman Trail.

Police said at least one person was reported to be in distress, and that the marine unit was on the way.

MARINE RESCUE:

Cherry St + Martin Goodman Trail

3:16pm

- reports of 5-6 kite boarders in the water

- at least 1 person in distress

- near Cherry Beach Guard Station

- Marine unit is on the way#GO2168023

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 15, 2020

In an update published 10 minutes later, police said officers were on scene providing life saving measures to one person on the shore and that the adult male was transported to the hospital shortly after.

According to The National Post, the kite boarder in question was actually pulled from the water unconscious.

Fellow surfers told the publication they had gone out on the water in search of strong winds and had all been wearing life jackets and helmets, but some of them were simply unable to return to shore before the storm hit.

As of the latest update, police said the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, but no further information has been provided on his current condition.

Later, at around 5 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that they were responding to yet another call of a windsurfer in the water.

MARINE RESCUE:

Cherry Beach

* 5:01 pm *

- Windsurfer in the water

- Caller has not seen the windsurfer for some time

- Man wearing black wet suit with fluorescent vest

- Blue and white surf board

- Marine Unit responding

* Wind warning currently in effect *#GO2168766

^dh pic.twitter.com/Q9tvdZnsh9 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 15, 2020

They said someone had reported a man wearing black wet suit with a fluorescent vest on a blue and white surf board, and that the caller had not seen the surfer for some time.

Fortunately, police later said the windsurfer had made it back to shore with no injuries, and they reminded residents that an Environment Canada warning calling for winds exceeding 90 km/h was in effect.