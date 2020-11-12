Toronto's famous sex shop is reopening four years after shutting down

Toronto's most equitable sex shop for flesh-lights and strap-ons is reopening after four years of operating only online.

Come As You Are, which launched in 1997, has announced that it's opening a new store in Kensington Market sometime in November.

Being an anti-capitalist co-op isn't easy in the face of Queen West gentrification and Amazon, and the worker-owned co-op was forced to close its 493 Queen West store in 2016 after less than a year.

Now, the queer-friendly and feminist store is moving into the Market, where it'll continue to push ethical wands and fair wages.

In-person consultations (CAYA is one of the most informative sex shops out there) may be more difficult in the coming weeks, given Toronto is entering into the red zone this weekend.

That being said, the brand has one of the most comprehensive online stores (shopping for vibrators lets you toggle between "soft and squishy" or "hard as rocks"). The store is also offering free shipping on all orders over $55.