Real-life Grinch steals Christmas decorations from front yard in Toronto

Steven Singh and his fiancée were just looking to boost their spirits and spend some quality time together when they decided to put their Christmas decorations up outside their South Etobicoke home this past weekend, but it took less than 12 hours for someone to walk onto their property and steal them.

"After reading an article online about [how] putting up your Christmas decorations can help with your mental health and help you think about your past when a kid and times you enjoyed Christmas, my fiancée and I decided to do so," Singh told blogTO, adding that his fiancée had been off work for seven months due to COVID-19 but recently returned and is now working nights, making it difficult for the couple to spend time together.

"We decided to decorate outside in the day and spend some time together as we felt this year hasn't been the best in our household with everything going on."

Singh said they put their decorations up at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, which consisted of garland, lights, ribbon, a welcome mat, a sign and two inflatables.

By 11:59 p.m. on that same day, the decorations had been stolen.

Singh's security camera did manage to capture the real-life Grinch in his tracks, and the footage shows the individual crossing the street and walking on their property before proceeding to unplug and remove the two inflatables.

A real-life Grinch was caught on video stealing Christmas decorations from a front yard in Toronto - 📹 Steven Singh #Toronto #Christmas #Robbery pic.twitter.com/uZYEEgiXNO — blogTO (@blogTO) November 18, 2020

Within the span of four minutes, the individual disappeared with both of them in hand.

Singh told blogTO he called 22 Division police and reported his decorations stolen as soon as he noticed they were gone, at around 12:15 a.m.

Police told him to let them know if he happened to spot the decorations on another property in the neighbourhood, and Singh said they also told him there's been an uptick in thefts in the area, including a number of home and vehicle break-ins.

Singh also spoke to his neighbour after the incident, and he learned that he'd had a package stolen directly off his porch three weeks before the incident.

"I am still upset to this day," Singh said of the theft, adding that he grew up in the neighbourhood and feels extremely disappointed to know someone would do such a thing right in his hometown.

"It's not like we have the disposable income to purchase and decorate again outside this year so it is extremely upsetting to know that a person would steal from us and our front lawn with no regard."