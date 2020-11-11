Popular Toronto Instagram account donates its followers to local food bank

Parkdale Life, the satirical social media account with an activist bent, has hung up its Instagram handle for good.

After five years of giving us some of the best raccoon and BDSMcDonalds content this city has to offer, the anonymously-run neighbourhood page has transferred its more than 54,000 followers to the Parkdale Community Food Bank.

Parkdale Life's old posts can still be found on the @parkdalefoodbank feed. Just scroll down and you'll find all your favourite videos and photos of squirrel showdowns, "nightbois", or Toronto garbage receptacles on fire. Comforting.

But moving forward, content will be dedicated to the 13-year-old organization working for food accessibility in the area. According to Parkdale Life, the account has been able to raise more than $5,000 for the food bank.

"I truly believe in its mission to bring food to those who need it. The Parkdale Community Food Bank is 100% donation supported and serves thousands in our community," says the person behind the account.

Parkdale Community Food Bank has recently launched a volunteer delivery program for seniors, immuno-compromised people, and anyone else unable to access a food bank.

They'll also be distributing toys to families in need at the Parkdale Hall. Toys can be dropped off at the Roncesvalles United Church for the holiday drive.

While the irreverant commentary of the account will be missed, it's an apropos reminder that all good things come to an end, and too often when it comes to Parkdale.

Food insecurity and lack of affordable housing continue to impact low-income and BIPOC communities in Toronto. It's only exacerbated by the pandemic.

In an area undergoing rapid gentrification, Parkdale Life has worked in tandem with groups like the food bank and the Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust to help make the bad times a little less bad.

The person who runs Parkdale Life remains anonymous, like all good local heroes do, though they do yield the fact that they're on the board of Parkdale Community Food Bank. They say it's been fun making everyone laugh, and getting the city more engaged in "community stuff."

You can still find Parkdale Life active on their Twitter account, and stay abreast of news through their Substack newsletter in the near future.