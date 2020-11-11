City
Police searching for someone who stole poppy donation box from Ontario Tim Horton's

Halton Regional Police are looking for a man who stole a poppy donation box from a Tim Horton's in Oakville just two days before Remembrance Day. 

According to police, a man walked into the Tim Horton's in the area of Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive in Oakville on Monday and stole the poppy donation box from behind the counter. 

They say the suspect reached around the counter and stole the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box while staff were busy serving customers, and then promptly left the store and the area on foot. 

"The suspect is described as male, wearing a red toque, camouflaged pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and back, and black shoes," reads a news release from police. 

"He had a black and white handkerchief covering his face and was carrying a black 'gym style' bag."

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, all funds collected from poppy donation boxes go directly towards supporting veterans and their families, and to help ensure Canadians "never forget."

Lead photo by

Halton Regional Police

