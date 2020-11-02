Massive Rogers internet outage leaves Toronto residents without service

To make the Monday after the first snowfall of the season in the midst of a pandemic even worse, a slew of citizens of Toronto and other parts of the GTA who use Rogers and Carrytel internet are currently experiencing a huge outage that seems to have been ongoing since yesterday.

Customers of the companies who live in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Ottawa, and elsewhere in Southern Ontario have been taking to social media to complain of a complete lack of internet —particularly concerning for those who rely on it for work, school, or, you know, life in general.

People complaining that Rogers is trash and has been down for hours.https://t.co/F6ivNQ8V3v — Deb from Toronto דבורה 🇨🇦🌊 (@Deb27158071) November 2, 2020

Rogers has yet to release a formal statement acknowledging the issue, but Carrytel, a smaller provider that uses Rogers lines, tweeted out that there was an outage of its R-Cable in Ontario.

"One of our fibers to our Data Center was cut," Carrytel wrote around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. "Our technicians are on the site to work on that. Unfortunately, there is no ETA at this moment."

Fix this. People have to work from home, school from home, online job interviews etc. This is unacceptable. — CRCreations (@CRCreations3) November 2, 2020

It clarified in a later tweet that it is a fiber cable not owned by Carrytel — so, a Rogers cable — that is experiencing the issue.

And as of just after midnight on Monday morning, there had yet to be any new updates, with technicians still on the scene working to restore service.

Many thought that the snowfall may have had something to do with the problem, but the true cause has not yet been revealed.

rogers internet outage again, what a crap provider. I hate that they have a monopoly on telecom services in Canada 😫 — rach (@moonescaIation) November 1, 2020

Internet users are frustrated with the issue, to say the least, as well as with how unfair the telecom situation in this country is compared to others.

As many have aptly pointed out, the industry is monopolized by Bell and Rogers, with smaller, slightly cheaper companies relying on the big two for their infrastructure.

The lack of communication from Rogers and the failure of either company to provide an ETA for resumption of service has only stoked people's anger.

And while Bell and Rogers screw there customers over, the internet services themselves are parasites that can only exist as long as Bell and Rogers exist. When Bell and Rogers die, the net work is no longer maintained and the internet ends. — VIP BUNNY (@VipBunny) November 1, 2020

At the time of publication, an outage map still shows huge swaths of customers affected in Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, and the largest outage in the GTA — with customers across Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Brampton, Vaughan, and surrounding suburbs still going without internet service.