City
Tanja Saric
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jagmeet singh trump

Jagmeet Singh thinks the world will be better off if Trump loses the election

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is not backing down when it comes to his thoughts on U.S. President Donald Trump

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday - otherwise known as Election Day for our neighbours to the south - Singh said that it would be better for the world if Trump loses the election to democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden

"What President Trump has done is so far beyond what is normal that it is a moral imperative that we have to speak out and make it really clear that what he has done in his presidency is wrong," Singh said. 

The politcian went on to talk about Trump's response to the ongoing pandemic, which he characterized as "abysmal."

"The fact that a country just south of our border has so abysmally failed the challenge of this global pandemic has put people in the United States at risk and has put, frankly, the world at risk," Singh said, adding that he thinks Trump has enflamed division and emboldened racism.

"I think it would be better for the world if Trump loses and I hope he loses today."

Singh also took to Twitter to encourage Americans to vote Trump out of office.

Singh is the only major political party leader in Canada to speak on the American election on Tuesday. 

Back in October, though, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is preparing for any outcome from the U.S. election. 

"I think we're all watching the U.S. election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Trudeau said.

"As we watch the American election unfold, we are of course prepared for various eventualities, but we are certainly hopeful that all will proceed smoothly."

CPAC

