Huge hydro outage leaves thousands in Toronto frustrated and without power

Though today's stunning weather in Toronto is helping to assuage any cases of the Mondays, residents in the city's east end are unfortunately having a bit of a rocky start to the week thanks to a massive power outage that is impacting thousands of customers.

More than 5,000 homes between the bounds of Markham Road and Port Union Road, and Sheppard Avenue East all the way down to the waterfront, have been without power since sometime around 11:30 a.m., according to social media reports.

Though it is absolutely beautiful outside, many are stuck indoors trying to work from home or participate in virtual schooling, and are now understandably quite frustrated.

There were also reports of the power flickering on and off again multiple times before one final outage, which, according to Toronto Hydro's live outage map, is expected to last another hour until at least 3 p.m.

But Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood councillor Paul Ainslie tweeted this afternoon that the restoration time could likely be even later, closer to 5:30 p.m.

The outage map shows that the response to the incident is only in the first of four stages, "reported," and that personnel are not yet on site as of around 1:30 p.m., though Toronto Hydro informed users that crews have indeed been dispatched.

The issue is with Hydro One's transmission system, with the provincial body stating on social media that it is "responding to an outage on our transmission system that's affecting Toronto Hydro customers in the Scarborough area."

"Our crews are working together to make repairs and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience," it continued, though the statement has not seemed to help mitigate fed up citizens who are now doing without electricity for the bulk of work and school hours today.

At least it's a good excuse to actually get outside and enjoy what may very well be the last nice summery day before chillier temperatures settle in for the season.

