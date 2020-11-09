Doug Ford congratulates Joe Biden but says he'd better not mess with Canada

It seems that the majority of the world is breathing a sigh of relief at the news that U.S. President Donald Trump will not be serving a second term, and even Ontario Premier Doug Ford — who has in the past been called "Canada's Trump" for some of his policies and interests — has offered best wishes to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our economies and the livelihoods of many living on both sides of the border depend on one another. I look forward to continuing building on Ontario’s relationship with the United States. We all do better when we work together. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 7, 2020

Ford tweeted his official congrats to Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Saturday, and repeated the sentiment again in his daily press conference on Monday.

But, he had a caveat for the duo in regards to their relations with Canada: he'll go after them "like a lion" if necessary.

"I look forward to working with anyone that has the best interest of Canadians and Ontarians at heart... [but] if someone comes after our country, comes after our province, I'm gonna go at 'em like a lion," he told reporters this afternoon.

"What I want is a mutually rewarding relationship between ourselves and the U.S."

The premier added that we're very fortunate to have such a great country full of such great people south of the border, but that we've been disrespected by the nation's politicians in the past, and he won't stand for it again.

He pointed out the numerous times that Canada has been there for the U.S., contrasted to the "slaps in the face" that tarrifs and Trump halting shipments of much-sought-after 3M N95 masks to Canada amid the pandemic have served as.

"I don't care if you're a Republican or if you're a Democrat, we expect a good relationship," Ford added.

He also reiterated that Ontario is the U.S.' third largest trading partner in the world, and so expects to be treated as such, with consideration for our integral economic relationship.

Ford has proven himself quite unlike Trump in the way he has handled the health crisis, relying on the advice of health officials and not hesitating to lock things down when necessary, all while managing to add some levity to his daily press briefings.

Regardless of who the new U.S. president is, the closure of the Canada-U.S. border, which has been extended many times, is slated to remain in effect until at least Nov. 21.