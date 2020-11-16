The City of Toronto just launched a campaign to try and combat pandemic fatigue

COVID-19 has now disrupted our lives for nine months straight, and pandemic fatigue — the collective burnout from staying vigilant in the face of a global pandemic — has presented a new challenge for Toronto public health officials.

A "lost sense of urgency" among some Torontonians is posing a real threat to the decrease in case numbers, said Mayor John Tory in a recent statement.

To tackle what the World Health Organization is describing as a global rise in pandemic fatigue, the City of Toronto has released a new public education campaign called Practice Safe 6ix.

It's the pandemic version of the condom campaigns of yore, specifically targetted at residents between the ages of 18 and 40.

The campaign depicts a diverse collection of Toronto dwellers wearing some cheeky COVID-themed graphic tees (millenials do love a graphic tee) that "express their feelings and opinions about COVID-19."

"The sentiments are humorous, cynical, sarcastic, clever and heartfelt," says the City about the campaign in a statement.

"Using digitally-created T-shirts as a communication vehicle allows the City to impart important information without finger-wagging or lecturing."

In the video versions, they dance to music while switching out tees that take us through some basic pandemic time reminders.

Amidst the overwhelming feeling of anxiousness, exhaustion, irritability, and whatever other slew of emotions we may be feeling right now, it is kind of cathartic to watch these people bob around to music and remind us that we're all in this mire of misery together.

The Practice Safe 6ix campaign will run until December, says the City, after which it'll be 2021 and we'll all wake up on January 1 to a COVID-free world, right?