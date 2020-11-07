The animals at this sanctuary are obsessed with leftover Toronto Halloween pumpkins

The farm animals on an Ontario sanctuary get a special treat every November that many people throw away.

It isn't Halloween chocolate or candy they are after, according to Jennifer Nephew, a founder of Carroll's Animal Sanctuary and Rescue — instead, the goats, pigs, sheep and other animals just love pumpkins.

The animals chowed down on about 2,000 leftover pumpkins this week after people dropped off their jack-o-lanterns, said Nephew. The pumpkins come from all over but this year about 500 came from Toronto.

There are approximately 100 animals on the farm so the donations did not go to waste.

"All of the farm animals absolutely love pumpkins – the chickens eat them, all the ducks, the goats and the sheep - everyone, they all love pumpkins," said Nephew.

Every year the farm accepts pumpkin donations but usually, they just come from the communities around the sanctuary.

"Most people just throw them out so this is a great way people can re-use their pumpkins," she said.

The sanctuary is in Hanover, which about an hour-and-45-minute drive from Toronto, but some resourceful residents collected pumpkins in Roncesvalles, loaded a van and drove them to the farm.

Carroll's Animal Sanctuary and Rescue started about four years ago. The founders are originally from Toronto but had a dream to move out of the city and start an organic vegetable farm.

That goal changed after they rescued a pair of potbelly pigs. They discovered a need for a rescue for hard-to-adopt animals and the farm grew.

While the sanctuary normally welcomes visitors, during COVID-19 they have stopped tours. They hope to welcome people again next year.