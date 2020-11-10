10 organizations to support on GoFundMe instead of Adamson BBQ

If there's anything the ludicrosity of the Adamson BBQ GoFundMe campaign has taught us, it's that there's more than enough money to go around.

If playing sugar daddy to a public health-harming BBQ joint isn't how you want to spend your hard-earned bucks, there are a number of Toronto organizations with active GoFundMe campaigns that could use your help right now.

Here are 10 organizations to support on GoFundMe.

Temps are dropping and 28-year-old carpenter Khaleel Seivwright is raising money to build more small, insulated shelters for houseless people in Toronto. Aside from raising money for materials, TSS is also trying to get 50,000 petition signatures to get the City to reverse their ban on this temporary solution.

This Indigenous-led, grassroots organization is looking for donations to help winterize encampments across Toronto. That includes materials like winter jackets, sleeping bags for -30 C, wool socks, tarps, trappers tents, and portable electric heaters for Indigenous folks without homes.

Toronto's academy for Brazilian jiu-jitsu is hosting its annual food drive. All $3,500 of their fundraising goal will go to local charity Daily Bread Food Bank, which runs food programs across Toronto.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this organization has been raising funds to combat food insecurity. Your money will go towards large meal orders for Toronto's hardworking frontline staff, bought from a local restaurant. It's a two-fold support system.

The Prisoner Emergency Support Fund was initially launched as a response to the pandemic, and today continues to support people behind bars and those recently released, along with their families, to access housing, food, clothing, and mental health supports.

This neighbourhood group continues to raise funds to help support the community. Donations from this solidarity fund go toward outreach and basic necessities. The group is trusteed by the drop-in centre Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC).

The businesses in Toronto's Little Jamaica have long been bearing the brunt of the city's Crosstown LRT construction. Coupled with COVID-19, local entrepreneurs need help now more than ever. The Black Business Grants, coordinated by Black Urbanism TO, will go to residents, supporting startups and Black businesses.

Help provide meals to low-income households with children and vulnerable youth through Hand Up For Kids. The HUT team is now doing weekly grocery runs (they used to host sandwich runs in Moss Park), providing breakfast care packages that provide nutritious meals to youth.

The City's opioid crisis rages on amidst the pandemic. This fund goes towards efforts to combat the overdose epidemic, including harm reduction and increasing awareness of overdose deaths. It also provides support for the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance, Toronto Harm Reduction Worker's Union, and Overdose Action Toronto.

Justice studies and Police Foundations student Peyton Florio has started a grassroots intiative dedicated exclusively to helping with homelessness, especially the tent encampment in Moss Park. All funds will go towards purchasing non-perishable food items, blankets, water filters, winter jackets, and clothing.