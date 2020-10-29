City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bikelanes toronto

Toronto street finally gets the separated bike lanes it so desperately needed

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Biking down Lansdowne beneath the railway underpass no longer feels like a dance with death, thanks to some new protected bike lanes. 

Since Tuesday, the city has been installing new concrete barriers along Lansdowne's bike path, running south of Dundas to Rideau Avenue. 

Construction is now finished on the nourthbound lanes, as is the majority of the southbound lanes.

For years, bike advocacy group Cycle Toronto has been advocating for safe passage for cyclists on Lansdowne Street. 

Nearly a decade since the group led a Halloween-themed bike rally to have the bike lanes implemented, the city has upgraded the lane with new concrete walls to further protect bikers in this particularly daunting stretch of the street (especially that terrifying right-turn at Rideau).

The city is continuing to increase safety along other bike lanes, including painted concrete walls last week on Scarlett Road, and eventually, the rail underpass on Runnymede in The Junction. 

Lead photo by

Cycle Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Drake Hotel in Toronto reveals breathtaking new expansion with a loft room for 8 people

Toronto street finally gets the separated bike lanes it so desperately needed

This is how Ontario is reducing road test wait times amid huge backlog caused by COVID-19

Toronto woman scoops raccoon up and away from traffic during harrowing rescue

Toronto police dismantle violent street gang and seize firearms and drugs

These Toronto-themed pumpkins are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit

People in Toronto are going all out with their Halloween decorations this year

5 new office space options in Toronto for when you're tired of working from home