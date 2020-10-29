Toronto street finally gets the separated bike lanes it so desperately needed

Biking down Lansdowne beneath the railway underpass no longer feels like a dance with death, thanks to some new protected bike lanes.

Since Tuesday, the city has been installing new concrete barriers along Lansdowne's bike path, running south of Dundas to Rideau Avenue.

Lansdowne Avenue being installed right now at record speed. NB complete, SB underway. Should be done tomorrow.. then on to Runnymede #bikeTO pic.twitter.com/vfFexbFXlv — kanchan (@inHrEye) October 27, 2020

Construction is now finished on the nourthbound lanes, as is the majority of the southbound lanes.

For years, bike advocacy group Cycle Toronto has been advocating for safe passage for cyclists on Lansdowne Street.

Yesterday, low concrete walls were installed on Lansdowne south of Dundas at the rail underpass. Other direction should be today. Great to see key sections being upgraded with more protection! #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/P0khjRRb3F — Cycle Toronto (@CycleToronto) October 27, 2020

Nearly a decade since the group led a Halloween-themed bike rally to have the bike lanes implemented, the city has upgraded the lane with new concrete walls to further protect bikers in this particularly daunting stretch of the street (especially that terrifying right-turn at Rideau).

The city is continuing to increase safety along other bike lanes, including painted concrete walls last week on Scarlett Road, and eventually, the rail underpass on Runnymede in The Junction.