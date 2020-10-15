Toronto is shutting down a major road this weekend

Drivers, beware. The City of Toronto will be closing down a major street for annual maintenance for the duration of the entire weekend.

Allen Road will be closed this weekend, from Sheppard Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West, for important maintenance.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Oct. 16 and will re-open to the public by 5 a.m. on Oct. 19. To avoid any headaches of driving into the city it's best to plan an alternate route ahead of time.

Beside the Allen Road closure, it's important to note that ActiveTO road closures have extended into the month of October. The following ActiveTO major road closures will be in place from Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. until Oct. 18 at 11 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed.

Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue

The closure normally on Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will not be in place. This is to provide more alternative routes for drivers due to planned nearby construction.