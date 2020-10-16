Toronto Public Library confirms 8 COVID-19 cases

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no one heard about them.

Since TPL reopened their branches, 4 employees and 4 visitors – at 6 separate library locations have had positive cases.

The cases were confirmed at Lillian H. Smith at 239 College St., Richview branch at 1806 Islington Ave., Guildwood branch at 123 Guildwood Pkwy., Goldhawk Park at 295 Alton Towers Cir., Maria A. Shchuka at 1745 Eglinton Ave. W, and the Toronto Reference Library near Bloor St. at 785 Yonge St.

TPL’s COVID-19 exposure protocols have been developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and follow the advice of the Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, said TPL communications officer Michelle Leung.

“Toronto Public Health receives a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, TPH acts on this information and begins a detailed and careful investigation... Only if there is a broader risk to the public, we would communicate this externally by issuing a media release,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health.

“When an employee is COVID positive, they are instructed to self-isolate. In most cases they are required to stay home for 14 days and be symptom-free before returning to the workplace,” said Leung.

The employee may also return to work if they test negative and pass a further 24-hour period without symptoms.

Leung said any individuals who we know have come into close contact with a COVID positive person at a TPL location are notified and are also instructed to self-isolate.

If the COVID positive individual was last at the TPL location within three days of their exhibiting symptoms, we close the location and perform a deep sanitization — something that hasn't had to happen yet.

TPL said public communications are only issued if there is a broader risk to the public.