Swan rescued from highway released back into Lake Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police rescued a beautiful Mute Swan from the Queen Elizabeth Way highway last week, and today the bird was released back into Lake Ontario after being cared for by a local wildlife refuge.

On Oct. 8, the OPP tweeted that an officer had rescued an injured swan from the lanes of the QEW earlier that week, and they wrote that the bird was fortunately expected to make a full recovery.

"Officers considered charges for jay-walking," they joked.

The swan was taken to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge, an all-volunteer organization that cares for sick, injured, orphaned or displaced native Ontario wildlife.

A Burlington OPP officer rescued an injured swan from the lanes of the #QEW this week, and we are pleased to report that the bird is expected to make a full recovery. It is pictured here at the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge. ^dh pic.twitter.com/BZJx1m5D9a — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 8, 2020

"Thanks to the #OPP for rescuing this swan of the highway," tweeted Hobbitstee WR last week. "The swan is with us and should make a full recovery in due time."

The OPP later reported that the swan was doing much better after being taken to Hobbitstee WR, and that it was expected to be released back into the wild sometime in the following week.

And thankfully, Hobbitstee WR posted a video of the swan being released back into Lake Ontario today after making a full recovery, and it's as heartwarming as one would imagine.

"The swan rescued of the QEW by the @OPP_News has been released back to Lake Ontario to return to his life in the wild," they wrote.

"He was released close to where he was found in what we hope is familiar surroundings allowing him to reunite with a potential mate."

The swan rescued of the QEW by the @OPP_News has been released back to Lake Ontario to return to his life in the wild. He was released close to where he was found in what we hope is familiar surroundings allowing him to reunite with a potential mate. pic.twitter.com/qjUfOosZdc — Hobbitstee WR (@hobbitsteeWR) October 16, 2020

The video shows the bird cautiously walking around the shore and examining his surroundings before getting in the water and swimming off into the distance.