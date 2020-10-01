Spectacular double rainbow brightens Toronto skies following flash thunderstorm

Toronto who residents unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a flash thunderstorm early Wednesday evening were pacified after being caught in the rain, perhaps even bolstered, by a resulting rainbow.

A double rainbow, at that, all the way across the sky.

"What does it mean?" asked some locals on Twitter, presumably in honour of the late Paul "Bear" Vasquez, whose self-filmed reaction to a double rainbow in California's Yosemite National Park went viral in 2010.

What does it MEEAAANNNN???

(Gold star if you remember that reference.) — QuaranTony™ (@cobaltbluetony) September 30, 2020

What it means, for those interested, is simply that a secondary band of rainbow is visible to human eyes.

double rainbow? all the way across the sky? it's more likely than u think pic.twitter.com/CYeSZ2s5ii — Peyton Thomas (@peytonology) September 30, 2020

"Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observers eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops," explains the UK Met Office.

It's actually a pretty common occurrence, according to experts, "especially at times when the sun is low in the sky such as in the early morning or late afternoon."

Beautiful double rainbow 🌈 over downtown #Toronto



Look to your south east people.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/i946XWZwPx — Toronto Guy (@Mr_TorontoGuy) September 30, 2020

Last night's early evening double rainbow may have been common, but it still turned heads, likely on account of how particularly vibrant it was.

A quick, harsh storm blew through our area and left this double rainbow in its wake. The right side of the lower one was easily the brightest, most vibrant part of a rainbow I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/FP4Q1jb1UP — Reay Jespersen (@reayjespersen) October 1, 2020

Some called it the most spectacular rainbow they'd ever seen.

After a long and overwhelming day at school I missed my train and have to wait an hour for the next one. There is a silver lining. The most spectacular double rainbow as I got to the platform. #SilverLining #rainbows pic.twitter.com/7d5co4y8j0 — Carrie Pollock (@mommapollock) September 30, 2020

While brief, the sight was brilliant, and gave hope to an otherwise sort of bummed out city.

Cool double rainbow 🌈 marking the end of another #SocialDistancing day in #Toronto. Brief but colorful. pic.twitter.com/FSpVPGkwIB — Philip Mai (@PhMai) September 30, 2020

"Gorgeous double rainbow over Toronto today," remarked one resident. "Hope a good sign of things to come."