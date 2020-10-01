Spectacular double rainbow brightens Toronto skies following flash thunderstorm
Toronto who residents unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a flash thunderstorm early Wednesday evening were pacified after being caught in the rain, perhaps even bolstered, by a resulting rainbow.
A double rainbow, at that, all the way across the sky.
An epic double rainbow gracing Toronto's skies - 📹 Kate D https://t.co/5UdKOVMZEb #Toronto #Rainbow #DoubleRainbow pic.twitter.com/sW9nuCLnoF— blogTO (@blogTO) September 30, 2020
"What does it mean?" asked some locals on Twitter, presumably in honour of the late Paul "Bear" Vasquez, whose self-filmed reaction to a double rainbow in California's Yosemite National Park went viral in 2010.
What does it MEEAAANNNN???— QuaranTony™ (@cobaltbluetony) September 30, 2020
(Gold star if you remember that reference.)
What it means, for those interested, is simply that a secondary band of rainbow is visible to human eyes.
double rainbow? all the way across the sky? it's more likely than u think pic.twitter.com/CYeSZ2s5ii— Peyton Thomas (@peytonology) September 30, 2020
"Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observers eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops," explains the UK Met Office.
Spectacular double rainbow in Toronto today! 🌈 👍🏼😎 #Toronto #Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/l64jgguJMB— Constantine (@goodconstantine) October 1, 2020
It's actually a pretty common occurrence, according to experts, "especially at times when the sun is low in the sky such as in the early morning or late afternoon."
Beautiful double rainbow 🌈 over downtown #Toronto— Toronto Guy (@Mr_TorontoGuy) September 30, 2020
Look to your south east people.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/i946XWZwPx
Last night's early evening double rainbow may have been common, but it still turned heads, likely on account of how particularly vibrant it was.
A quick, harsh storm blew through our area and left this double rainbow in its wake. The right side of the lower one was easily the brightest, most vibrant part of a rainbow I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/FP4Q1jb1UP— Reay Jespersen (@reayjespersen) October 1, 2020
Some called it the most spectacular rainbow they'd ever seen.
After a long and overwhelming day at school I missed my train and have to wait an hour for the next one. There is a silver lining. The most spectacular double rainbow as I got to the platform. #SilverLining #rainbows pic.twitter.com/7d5co4y8j0— Carrie Pollock (@mommapollock) September 30, 2020
While brief, the sight was brilliant, and gave hope to an otherwise sort of bummed out city.
Cool double rainbow 🌈 marking the end of another #SocialDistancing day in #Toronto. Brief but colorful. pic.twitter.com/FSpVPGkwIB— Philip Mai (@PhMai) September 30, 2020
"Gorgeous double rainbow over Toronto today," remarked one resident. "Hope a good sign of things to come."
