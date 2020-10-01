City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
double rainbow toronto

Spectacular double rainbow brightens Toronto skies following flash thunderstorm

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto who residents unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a flash thunderstorm early Wednesday evening were pacified after being caught in the rain, perhaps even bolstered, by a resulting rainbow.

A double rainbow, at that, all the way across the sky.

"What does it mean?" asked some locals on Twitter, presumably in honour of the late Paul "Bear" Vasquez, whose self-filmed reaction to a double rainbow in California's Yosemite National Park went viral in 2010.

What it means, for those interested, is simply that a secondary band of rainbow is visible to human eyes.

"Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observers eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops," explains the UK Met Office.

It's actually a pretty common occurrence, according to experts, "especially at times when the sun is low in the sky such as in the early morning or late afternoon."

Last night's early evening double rainbow may have been common, but it still turned heads, likely on account of how particularly vibrant it was.

Some called it the most spectacular rainbow they'd ever seen.

While brief, the sight was brilliant, and gave hope to an otherwise sort of bummed out city.

"Gorgeous double rainbow over Toronto today," remarked one resident. "Hope a good sign of things to come."

Lead photo by

Anne F

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto tenants and advocates occupy rental office to prevent families from being evicted

Scotiabank Arena cancels plans to allow Americans in Toronto to register to vote

Shoppers Drug Mart reports 9 cases of COVID-19 among employees in Toronto

Spectacular double rainbow brightens Toronto skies following flash thunderstorm

Ontario confirms 538 new cases of COVID-19 with nearly half from Toronto

Nude beaches and resorts near Toronto and the rising popularity of naturism

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1970s

This is what Toronto looks like from its secret observation deck