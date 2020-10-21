Security video shows wild fight inside Toronto laundromat

Video footage is circulating in Toronto right now of a nasty, and seemingly random attack inside a Little Portugal laundromat — in the middle of the day, no less.

The owner of Budget Coin Laundry at 1629 Dundas St. W., near Brock Avenue, says that an unknown man "assaulted and brutally attacked" another customer on Monday afternoon.

Timestamps from the security video, as published by CTV, show the incident beginning around 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 19 with the suspect hurling a piece of clothing at another man sitting nearby, presumably waiting for his laundry to finish.

The man in the chair stands up to confront the suspect, who is visibly egging him on. After the customer throws a few punches, the suspect grabs a blue recycling bin and attempts to hit him in the head.

Later during the fight, as the customer is down on the ground, the suspect can be seen brandishing and then hitting the fallen man with what looks like a pair of wirecutters.

"Please be aware and be on the look out for this man as seen in these photos captured by our security system," wrote Budget Coin Laundry on Instagram in a post containing several photos of the suspect.

"If you see this man anywhere in the community and neighbourhood please stay away from him as he is armed with a weapon and is extremely dangerous and volatile," the post continued.

"Our customer has since been taken to the hospital to be looked at.

We just finished speaking to police and they have captured his photo and so they are aware of this suspect and this crime."

The victim and the suspect are said to have spent about 20 minutes in the laundromat together without interacting before the assault took place.

Toronto Police say the two men do not know each other, and that they are investigating the incident.

Budget Coin Laundry owner Fatima Medeiros told CTV that she feels terrible about what happened to the customer, whose condition has not been released, and that she is worried the suspect could harm someone else while he's roaming her neighbourhood.

"I fear for the fact this gentleman could walk out on the street and walk into another business, another 50 feet, 100 feet, however the distance," she said, "and could commit something more severe."