City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scotiabank arena voting

Scotiabank Arena cancels plans to allow Americans in Toronto to register to vote

City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Scotiabank Arena has cancelled American voter registration amid COVID-19 concerns after previously announcing that U.S. citizens would be able to register to vote in this year’s presidential elections.

“In consideration of the ongoing public health crisis facing the world and the evolving situation in Toronto and Ontario...a planned voter registration event at Scotiabank Arena will not be held in person. Instead, voters are urged to request their ballots online,” read a release by the Toronto Raptors.

As part of the NBA's commitment to encourage civic engagement, teams have been volunteering their resources and facilities for election-related events across the U.S. 

However, given the restrictions on indoor gatherings, it was decided that hosting large groups of people at the arena would not be appropriate, the release explained.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to register to vote online by requesting their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. 

“I know firsthand how easy it is to register for an absentee ballot – I did it on my computer during our time in the NBA bubble and it was really fast and simple,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said in the release.

“We would have loved to have had the chance to see voters in person, but it’s important to remember that we’re still facing a global pandemic, and we have to look out for the well-being of our community.”

According to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, only 6.9 per cent of eligible overseas voters returned a ballot during the 2016 general election.

“We all know from these past months that it’s possible to make a big impact online - and that’s what U.S. citizens living in Canada can do,” said John Wiggins, Raptors vice president of organizational culture and inclusion.

“Yes, we’re disappointed about not moving forward with our in-person event. But we hope this reminds would-be voters that they can request their ballot without leaving their homes, while staying safe and healthy.”

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto tenants and advocates occupy rental office to prevent families from being evicted

Scotiabank Arena cancels plans to allow Americans in Toronto to register to vote

Shoppers Drug Mart reports 9 cases of COVID-19 among employees in Toronto

Spectacular double rainbow brightens Toronto skies following flash thunderstorm

Ontario confirms 538 new cases of COVID-19 with nearly half from Toronto

Nude beaches and resorts near Toronto and the rising popularity of naturism

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1970s

This is what Toronto looks like from its secret observation deck