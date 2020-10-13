City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto mosque threat

Toronto mosque closes after receiving violent death threats

City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto mosque has received threats over Thanksgiving weekend, and Muslim politicians are taking it up with the Prime Minister.

On Oct. 10, a downtown mosque, which has not been named to protect them from further attacks, received threats referencing the Christchurch, N.Z. terrorist attack which killed 51 last year.

A text with one of the threatening messages read, “F*** Islam! We will murder ever muzzie!... We have the guns to do a Christchurch all over again in our office and we have soldiers who have experience with snipers.”

“Enough is enough,” said Mustafa Farooq, founder of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM). “While we greatly appreciate the efforts of Toronto Police Service in conducting an investigation into this particular incident. We need action now from the federal government.”

The incident was condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was "deeply disturbed" by the situation and that "more needs to be done".

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole spoke out against the incident as well.

Mayor John Tory said the threats were unacceptable and assured the public that an investigation is actively ongoing.

On Sept. 12, a member of the Canadian Muslim community, Mohammed Aslim-Zafis, was killed in front of the IMO mosque in Etobicoke. The individual who was later arrested for the crime had ties to neo-nazi groups.

The Liberal Muslim Parliamentary Caucus said they have been concerned about the incidents taking place in the city and across the country.

“The two cases did not occur in isolation. We have watched with growing concern acts of violence that have occurred around the world due to racism, Islamophobia and white supremacy," read their statement

The caucus made up of Muslim members of parliament includes Ahmed Hussen, the minister of families, children and social development, as well as ministers Maryam Monsef and Omar Alghabra.

The caucus said they will be speaking to the prime minister and the minister of public safety in the coming days to address the recent events.

The NCCM is also calling on the federal government to dismantle the 300 far-right, xenophobic and white supremacist groups in Canada.

“In September we had the killing at the IMO, today we are dealing with threats to murder members of the community en masse. What more needs to happen before action is taken?” said Farooq.

The mosque has been temporarily closed due to the violent nature of the threats.

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford says he's praying he doesn't need to expand lockdown

Protesters take to Toronto streets to demand Canada act on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Someone in Toronto has a solution for Halloween and neighbours are on board

Student's bio replaced with racist message in Pickering high school yearbook

Man takes video of fireworks assault inside Mississauga convenience store

Man fired after racist incident caught on video at Georgetown golf club

Toronto mosque closes after receiving violent death threats

Racoons spotted swimming in Toronto river looking for fish