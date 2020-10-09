Ontario reports 939 new cases of COVID-19 in largest one-day jump on record

With 939 new infections confirmed overnight, Ontario is marking its greatest daily increase in cases of COVID-19 today since the pandemic first hit in January.

With 57,681 cases in total, this represents an overall increase rate of 1.7 per cent — or a 17.8 per cent rise over yesterday's record one-day count of 797.

We'll know later today if the province intends to do anything about it, in terms of putting further restrictions on public life and business operations.

Premier Doug Ford has reportedly called an emergency cabinet meeting for 11 a.m. this morning, during which the government will decide upon which recommendations from public health officials to follow through with.

Measures being considered, according to CBC News and Global, include the closures of cinemas, casinos, gyms, conference centres and indoor dining areas.

It's also possible that we'll see a return to Stage 2 restrictions for areas in which case numbers are especially high, particularly Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

Of today's 939 new cases of COVID-19, Toronto accounted for 336 of them. Peel reported 150 new cases and Ottawa reported 126.

Five new deaths were reported Friday morning, along with 742 recoveries.

A total of 49,032 cases are now considered by Ontario's Ministry of Health to be resolved, making for an overall recovery rate of 85 per cent. The mortality rate for COVID-19 in Ontario is currently sitting at 5.2 per cent of all patients.

The province is expected to finalize any decisions about emergency closures or additional restrictions this morning ahead of Ford's daily pandemic press conference.

We'll learn more about what the fast-swelling second wave will look like moving forward when the premier speaks at 1 p.m.